African School Championship: Lycée Leclerc and GBHS Garoua To Represent Cameroon

The women’s team from the Lycée général Leclerc and the boys from the Lycée Bilingue de Garoua will represent the country in the qualifying tournament for the Central African subregion.

Cameroon will be present at the sub-regional tournament of Central Africa (Uniffac), qualifying for the final phase of the African School Championship. The country will be represented by two teams: the girls from the Lycée Général Leclerc in Yaounde and the boys from the GBHS Garoua. As national champions, these young people will represent their institutions, their communities, and their country.

The two teams validated their tickets on Monday, after the national finals which took place at the Ngoa-Ekelle military stadium in Yaounde. In the women’s category, the Lycée général Leclerc defeated the Lycée de Pitoa (1-0). Among the men, the GBHS Garoua overcame the Lycée of Mamfé (1-0). The two winning establishments must now shine at the sub-regional level before the final phase of the tournament scheduled for March 2023.

According to the African Football Confederation (CAF), this tournament is reserved for the under-15 category: “aims to be a catalyst for positive values ​​and hope for young people and it should be given all the importance that it can have in terms of personal and social progression”.

“To make progress in Africa, we need to create partnerships that will accelerate growth and put in place structures at the youth level, particularly focusing on schools. Football is the number one sport in Africa. It can and must create opportunities on our continent with its many challenges,” remarked CAF President Patrice Motsepe.