African Standby Force logistics base in Douala opens

The African Standby Force (ASF) continental logistics base located in Douala, Cameroon, was inaugurated Friday by Prime Minister Philemon Yang, on behalf of President Paul Biya, APA can report.The site was given to the African Union (AU) by the Cameroonian authorities for deployment of the ASF. It consists of structures located near the Douala Air Base (BASA) base which ceded ten hectares of the national military facility.

The facilities include 32 administrative offices, a meeting room, a squadron building, a consortium of operational means and many other military equipment and materials.

According to Yang, “this infrastructure will support African troops waiting for rapid deployment in a specific area in times of crisis.”

“Advanced technology” facilities should allow the African Union to be less dependent on the United Nations (UN) and other international organizations in its humanitarian and peacekeeping operations, he said.

It was in 2015 that the Cameroonian government and the African Union signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which, among others, provided for land and state facilities for creation of the ASF logistics base.

Under the leadership of the African Union Peace and Security Council, the ASF’s mission is to maintain peace on the continent.

According to sources close to the ASF General Staff, the force will need to mobilize around 30,000 personnel from the five regions of Africa.