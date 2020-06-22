African Union is “concerned” about Mali crisis

The president of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat deplored the “serious crisis” that has been raging in recent weeks in Mali.After mediation attempts by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union (AU) has pitched in to pronounce itself on the political situation in Mali.

In a statement received by APA on Monday, the Chairperson of the AU Commission first of all welcomed “the peaceful nature of these protests so far and strongly encouraged all actors to avoid any recourse to violence in any form whatsoever.”

Mahamat then urged “the parties to work together in order to find consensual solutions to end the crisis, taking into account the aspirations of the Malian people and its driving forces.”

Finally, the AUC chair “expressed his support for the efforts of ECOWAS and assured the full solidarity of the African Union to concretise Africa’s support to the government and people of Mali in this crucial phase of its history.”

Under the impetus of the June 5 Movement – Rally of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP), thousands of Malians recently participated in two rallies at the Independence Square in Bamako to demand the immediate resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.