Cameroon’s volleyball lionesses have defeated Botswana three sets to zero in their tournament opener of the 2019 African women’s volleyball championship underway in Cairo, Egypt.

The girls of Rene Akono comfortably thrashed their Botswanan counterpart 25-12, 25-17 and 25-10 during the first, second and third sets respectively.

After this brilliant outing, the defending champions who won the title during the 2017 edition hosted in Cameroon will face Algeria tomorrow Wednesday.