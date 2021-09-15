African volleyball: Tunisia reign supreme again

Published on 15.09.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Tunisia have successfully defended their African men’s volleyball crown in the Rwandan capital Kigali when beating fellow finalists Cameroon 3-1 on Tuesday.The Tunisians extended their reign as the best team as they claimed a 3-0 set win over Cameroon (25-16, 16-245, 25-21, 25-16) in the CAVB Volleyball Nations competition that attracted 16 national teams from across Africa.

This was the second title for the North Africans after the previous victory on home soil in 2019 after beating the same opponents 3-2.

The defending champions are the most decorated national volleyball team in Africa with 11 titles.

Their previous titles were won in 2019, 2017, 2003, 1999, 1997, 1995, 1987, 1979, 1971 and 1967.

The Most Valuable Player of the 2021 tournament was Mohamed El Hachdadi of Morocco.

Hosts Rwanda finished 6th in the tournament following a four-set defeat to Uganda in the fifth-place playoff.

The African volleyball ranking is as follows:

1. Tunisia 2. Cameroon 3. Egypt 4. Morocco 5. Uganda 6. Rwanda 7. Nigeria 8. DR Congo 9. Kenya 10. Mali 11. Burundi 12. Niger 13. Burkina Faso 14. South Sudan 15. Ethiopia 16. Tanzania.