› Sport

Happening now

Senior Women’s Handball AFCON kicks off tomorrow in Cameroon

Published on 07.06.2021 at 14h22 by journal du Cameroun

(c) copyright
The 24th edition of the Senior Women’s Handball African Cup of Nations kicks off tomorrow Tuesday June 8 at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex.

 

Ahead of the competition, nine out of the eleven participating teams including Nigeria, Congo, DR Congo, Angola, Senegal and Mali are already in the country.

The two remaining teams are Kenya and Tunisia.

They are all determined to take away the trophy from reigning team Angola who won the 2018 edition of the competition hosted by Congo.

The competition will take place indoors due to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic which continues its world torment.

Cameroon is expected to face team Kenya in the opening game. The host country will have to ameliorate last year’s performance which saw them bowing out of the competition during the semi finals.

The game ends on the 18th of June.

 

 

 

Tags : |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top