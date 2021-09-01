Africa’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers kick off

Forty teams from the continent, divided into ten groups, will fight from today without mercy to get one of the five qualifying spots for the next World Cup in Qatar.The World Cup, a competition created in 1929, is the stuff of dreams for footballers. To take part in this event, which has no comparison with other football events, the competition is fierce in Africa, the 54-country continent of.

At the end of the qualifying campaign, the ten winners of each group will advance to the next round. After that, five two-legged matches will determine Africa’s representatives in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022.