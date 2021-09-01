International › APA

Happening now

Africa’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers kick off

Published on 01.09.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

Forty teams from the continent, divided into ten groups, will fight from today without mercy to get one of the five qualifying spots for the next World Cup in Qatar.The World Cup, a competition created in 1929, is the stuff of dreams for footballers. To take part in this event, which has no comparison with other football events, the competition is fierce in Africa, the 54-country continent of.

 

At the end of the qualifying campaign, the ten winners of each group will advance to the next round. After that, five two-legged matches will determine Africa’s representatives in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

 

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top
Advertisement