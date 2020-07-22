Africa’s Covid-19 cases just shy of 750, 000 – CDC

Published on 22.07.2020 at 15h21 by APA News

The African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed on Wednesday that the number of coronavirus cases on the continent is just shy of 750, 000In its regular update on the trends of the disease in Africa, the ACDC said the continent’s 54 countries have registered 749,492 cases and 15, 726 deaths from the respiratory illness.

409,568 individuals in Africa have recovered from the virus.

According to the update, southern Africa is the region worst hit by the pandemic with 396,600 cases.

North Africa has witnessed 139,900 Covid-19 cases while West Africa has 111,000 cases.

There are 58,400, and 43,600 coronavirus cases in East Africa and Central Africa respectively.

South Africa remains the African country with the highest infection at 381,800 and Egypt as second highest with 89,100.

Nigeria has 37,800 cases, Cameroon 16,200 and Kenya 14,200.

Since the pandemic began in Wuhan, China in December, the world has witnessed at least 15 million coronavirus cases to date.