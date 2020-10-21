Africa’s COVID-19 cases top 1.6m

Published on 21.10.2020 at 15h21 by APA News

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across Africa has reached 1,654,412, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.The Africa CDC, a specialized healthcare agency of African Union Commission, said in a statement seen by APA on Wednesday that the number of deaths due to illnesses related to the pandemic also reached 39,925.

It added the number of people who have recovered from the infectious virus across the continent has reached 1,363,106 so far.

The most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s COVID19 cases surged past 90,000 after the country reported 630 new cases on Tuesday.

The new cases were reported out of the 6,602 laboratory tests conducted in 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases in the horn of Africa nation currently stands at 90,490.

The death toll from the virus reached to 1,371 while recoveries hit 43,638.

The country has so far conducted 1,410, 496 laboratory tests.