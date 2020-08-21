Africa’s COVID-19 curve flattening – CDC

Africa, which remains the least affected continent by the coronavirus pandemic, is starting to “bend the curve” in terms of its infections, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director John Nkengasong said on Friday.Nkengasong said this was due to Africans taking measures like mask-wearing and social distancing to slow down the spread of the pandemic on the continent.

On average, there were signs of a decline in new infections across Africa over the last two weeks, according to Nkengasong.

“I think that is really some sign of hope that we are beginning to bend the curve slowly. However, we take this news with cautious optimism,” he said.

He added: “It’s very, very early. We’re dealing with a very delicate virus that spreads very quickly but it’s important to recognise those slight tendencies that are positive.”

Africa reported a total of 73,000 new cases last week, compared to 55,000 cases the previous week, with the reduction mostly driven by South Africa, according to Matshidiso Moeti, the regional director of the World Health Organisation’s office in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo.

South Africa, which now accounts for more than half of Africa’s caseload of more than 1.1 million, has also seen a slowdown in infections rates due its lockdown restrictions, Moeti noted.

Although pressure was building in some countries to open up schools, Nkengasong said it was proper to delay such a move until infections have declined substantially.

He cautioned that a hasty re-opening of schools in Africa could repeat experiences of other countries like Israel where they were re-opened and then shut down again after infections spiked.

Africa’s caseload has remained relatively low compared to other continents, a factor that has been attributed to its relative isolation.