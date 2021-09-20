Africa’s COVID cases decline for a third day

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Africa has declined for the third consecutive day and the daily count fell below 7,500 on Monday.A total of 7,432 new infections over the past day pushed the overall tally above 8.15 million (8,156,048), according to the latest data from the Africa CDC.

The daily figure has consistently declined over the past three days, starting from 16,932 on Saturday and falling to 11,965 on Sunday.

There were 175 more virus-related fatalities throughout the continent over the past day, raising the death toll to 206,432.

Of the continent’s five geographical regions, Southern Africa has recorded more than 3.8 million cases, North Africa 2.5 million, East Africa 958,100, West Africa 636,100, and Central Africa 230,300.

At least 107,600 people have died in Southern Africa, 66,400 in North Africa, 19,800 in East Africa, 9,300 in West Africa, and 3,300 in Central Africa.

The number of recoveries recorded on the continent stands close to 7.5 million (7,494,685).

Just 3.02 percent of Africa’s population of around 1.3 billion has so far been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Africa CDC.

Some 122.4 million doses out of a total supply of 167.5 million have been administered across the continent, the data showed.