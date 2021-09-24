Africa’s COVID cases top 8.1m

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,190,601 as of Thursday afternoon as the Delta variant becomes the dominant strain across the continent, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 207,594.

Some 7,552,684 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, it was noted.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Libya are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 2,889,298 cases, while the northern African country, Morocco, reported 923,924 cases as of Thursday afternoon.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.