Africa’s economic growth low on a per capita basis – IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Sunday said Africa’s economic growth remains too low on a per capita basis, and warned that there are significant downside risks to the general economic outlook.The Bretton Woods institution warned that African economies stare at several risks such as sharp tightening of global financial conditions; weaker than expected growth in key advanced and emerging economies; escalating trade tensions and ongoing security concerns.

The IMF made the observation following an African Consultative Group meeting held on Sunday at the IMF headquarters in Washington DC, which was co-chaired by Governor Tarek Amer, Chairman of the African Caucus, and Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the IMF.

“Against this backdrop, we agreed that reducing macroeconomic vulnerabilities and boosting private investment is necessary to lay the groundwork for transforming the current recovery into a sustainable growth spell and accelerating progress towards the SDGs,” said the IMF in a statement issued in Nairobi.

The Fund pointed out that with public debt levels rising rapidly in many African countries, containing debt vulnerabilities while creating room for much-needed development spending requires continued efforts to boost revenue mobilization.

“In addition, sustainable growth and job creation requires reinvigorating private investment. We concur that deepening financial systems and boosting FDI would help expand financing to the private sector,” added the statement.

The Fund noted that advancing regional integration holds immense potential in promoting structural transformation, as well as activities such as encouraging public-private partnerships and creation of special economic zones.

“We agreed on the need to accelerate structural reforms and access to finance in order to raise overall investment and medium-term growth rates to support job creation,” said Governor Amer.

“The IMF will remain closely engaged with its African members. The Fund will continue to support the authorities’ efforts to address the current macroeconomic and structural challenges and achieve a stronger and durable and inclusive growth,” added Ms. Legarde.

The African Consultative Group comprises the Fund Governors of a subset of 12 African countries belonging to African finance ministers and central bank governors, and Fund management.