Afrobasket 2021: Capo Verde into quarter-finals

Published on 30.08.2021

Capo Verde beat Rwanda 82-74, thanks to the admirable effort of Walter Edy Tavare – who had a game-high as Rwanda succumbed to a first loss in the Afrobasket competition.The encounter at the Kigali Arena  puts Rwanda in a complex position to gain direct qualification for the quarterfinals.

Rwanda won its first two games defeating the Democratic Republic of Congo 82-68 in the first match, before stunning Angola 71-68.

Nigeria and the Ivory Coast will battle it out for top spot and a place in the quarter-finals in the next game, while Kenya and Mali both still have a shot at finishing third and reaching the round of 16, where the second-place finisher from Group D will lie in wait.

Senegal are guaranteed top spot now with two wins from two.

