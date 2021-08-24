International › APA

Afrobasket 2021: Tunisia crush Guinea in opening match

Published on 24.08.2021 at 16h21 by APA News

The defending champion made short work of the Guinean team in the opening match of the 30th edition of the Afrobasket in Kigali, Rwanda.For its return on the African scene after 38 years of absence, Guinea was not able to beat Tunisia, the African trophy holder.

The Tunisians proved irresistible for their debut by trouncing Guinea (82-46) Tuesday morning, for the first day of the Afrobasket.

Tunisia, whose only ambition is the defense of its title won in 2017 at home, made the race ahead throughout the game, leading (41-20) at the break

The Eagles of Carthage are already at the top of Group B, pending the other game of the group scheduled for 11:30 am between Egypt and the Central African Republic.

For its second game scheduled for Thursday, the Syli (Elephants of Guinea) will try to rebound against the Central African Republic, while the Tunisians will face the Pharaohs of Egypt in a duel that promises to be electric.

