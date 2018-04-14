AG rues squalid prison life in Mozambique

Mozambican Attorney General Beatriz Buchili has criticized gross overcrowding and serious violations of human rights at the Zambezia Provincial Prison in the central city of Quelimane in Zambezia province.According to state-controlled radio Mozambique on Saturday, the prison which was built during the colonial era to house a maximum of 250 inmates, is currently sheltering more than three times that number with 825 prisoners.

This puts the prisoners at risk of disease particularly skin ailments and respiratory illnesses.

According to Buchili, to make matters worse, some of the prisoners should not be there at all, because their period of preventive detention had expired while they have not been charged with any offence.

In some cases the preventive detention period had expired a year ago.

“The law on this is very clear. Once the preventive detention deadline has expired, the suspect must await trial in freedom”, she said.

“The easiest way of creating more space in the jail would be to release those prisoners who qualify for parole. In general, prisoners who have served half their sentence, and have behaved well in jail, can be released on parole” she added.

In the Quelimane jail, prisoners remain in the cells although they qualify for provisional release.

This was the case, for example, with Lacerda Luis who was serving a 12 year sentence.

He has served half the sentence, and on 8 October requested an early release.

He told Buchili that six months later, he has received no reply to his request for parole.