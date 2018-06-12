Agbor Balla calls on int’l community to isolate Cameroon gov’t over violence in Anglophone regions

Human Rights lawyer, Bar. Felix Agbor Balla Nkongo has called on the international community to isolate the government of Cameroon over the violence ongoing the the English-speaking regions of the country.

Agbor Balla, former President of the Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium made the plea on Monday in Dakar while attending the launching of Amnesty’s report on violence and human rights violations in Anglophone regions of Cameroon.

The report published on Monday was conducted after interviews from over 150 victims and corroborates more than a thousand findings, investigations and recordings from victims which Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa has documented for almost 2 years now.

“The facts are available for the international community. It is time to isolate the government of Cameroon, review military cooperation in cases of gross human rights violations and where weapons meant for fighting against Boko Haram have been transferred to Anglophone regions and have been used against civilians,” Agbor Balla said in a statement.

According to the report published by Amnesty international, People in the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon are in the grip of violence between Cameroon’s security forces and separatists fighters.