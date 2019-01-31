Agency receives 162 Nigerian returnees from Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday received
another batch of 162 stranded Nigerian returnees from Libya.Mr. Idris Muhammed, the Coordinator of Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA,
who received the returnees on Wednesday at the arrival wing of the Murtala
Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.
According to Muhammed, the returnees comprised 100 females, including 4
pregnant women and 62 males, 13 female children and 5 infants.
He added that the returnees included 50 adult males, 4 male children, as well
as 13 infants.
More than 8,800 Nigerians had been airlifted back to the country from Libya since the
exercise in April 2017,
According to NEMA, the exercise is expected to end in 2020.