Agency receives 165 Nigerian returnees from Libya

Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received on Thursday 165 Nigerians, who voluntarily returned from Libya.The returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Thursday aboard a chartered flight operated by Buraq Airline with registration number 5A-DMG.

They comprised 68 female adults, six female children, 89 male adults and one male infant.

The returnees were handed over to the South West Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Yakubu Suleiman, by the Head of Mission in Nigeria, International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Ms Enira Krdzalic.

Speaking on the exercise, Krdzalic noted that IOM in collaboration with the European Union (EU) had repatriated 7,746 Nigerians from Libya under its voluntary return and rehabilitation programme.

According to her, 600 returnees have been rehabilitated already, while another 200 are to be rehabilitated.

Local media reports quoted Krdzalic as saying that the Nigerian government should strive to positively engage the youths by partnering with more international agencies to create employment opportunities for them.

Krdzalic stressed the need to sensitise Nigerians on the dangers of irregular migration in the quest for greener pastures outside the country.