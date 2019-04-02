Agency receives 180 stranded Nigerians from Libya

Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received another batch of 180 stranded Nigerians from Libya.The Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA, Alhaji Idris Muhammed,told journalists on Tuesday in Lagos that the returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday aboard a chartered Buraq Air aircraft with registration number 5A-DMG .

He said that they were brought back by the International Organisation for Migration and European Union under the Assisted Voluntary Returnees Programme.

Muhammed explained that the returnees were made up of 82 female adults, two female children and 11 female infants, 79 male adults, one male child and five male infants.

Addressing the returnees, Muhammed advised them to put their bitter experiences in Libya behind them and look to the future with renewed hope.