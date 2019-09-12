Agency receives another batch of 158 Nigerian returnees from Libya

Another batch of 158 Nigerians arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday in the ongoing repatriation of Nigerians stranded in Libya.Alhaji Idris Muhammed, the Head of Lagos operation of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), who received the returnees, said that they were brought back in a chartered flight, Al Buraq Air aircraft, which landed at the cargo wing of the Airport.

According to him, the evacuation of this batch of Nigerians from Libya was facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU) under the Assisted Voluntary Returnees Programme.

“The breakdown of the returnees after profiling indicates that they are 56 adult females, including eight pregnant women, three female children and five female infants.

“It also includes 84 male adults, five male children and five male infants, while seven returnees have minor medical cases,” he said.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Nigeria Immigration Service and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria were also at the airport to welcome the returnees.