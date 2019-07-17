Agency targets 84m Nigerians with internet access

The Nigeria Communication Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) says it is targeting 84.5 percent population of internet access by 2023 to expand its frontier.Mr. Samson Osagie, the Executive Director, Business Development of NIGCOMSAT, said this during NIGCOMSAT limited resellers’ forum in Abuja.

According to him, Nigeria has 92.3 million internet users; this figure would grow to 187.8 million by 2023.

Internet penetration was 47.1 percent of the population in 2018 and it is set to reach 84.5 percent 2023.

That means Nigeria has about 52.3 percent untapped users.

The company is currently working with others to penetrate other African countries under our coverage.

“We encourage more of these joint marketing efforts to enable us to gain more of the African market share as it pertains to connectivity,” he said.

Osagie said that NIGCOMSAT was also planning to collaborate with partners to improve the face of the health sector, build civil service capacity as well as our ‘Direct-To-Home’ broadcast services.

“NIGCOMSAT Ltd has taken a leap from where it used to be and has made tremendous progress over the last year.

“We have recently acquired the latest hub technology from NEWTEC, the DIALOGUE hub to ensure improved service reliability, all in a bid to serve customers better.

“The success of NIGCOMSAT is largely as a result of the contributions of channel partner, which is why we continue the training and retraining of installers to ensure accurate service delivery to the end user,” Osagie said.

He, however, said resellers should always give feedback to enhance service delivery in case of lapses.

The Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT, Mrs. Abimbola Alale, who was represented by the Executive Director, Support Services, Malam Mohammed Abubakar, urged resellers to work hard to take Nigeria to the next level in business as envisioned by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As operators of the communications satellite business, we have taken the hard reality as a task by refocusing our direction towards retooling our equipment for better service delivery.

“This we have done on both our ground control stations here in Abuja in Nigeria and Kashi, in People’s Republic of China.

“The Ground Stations have been adequately equipped with modern and up-to-date facility to ensure better service that would be second to none in the country,” she said.