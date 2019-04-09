International › APA

Agency warns of more rainfall in Accra

Published on 09.04.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

The Meteorology Agency of Ghana has warned residents of Accra to expect more rains after torrential rainfall on Sunday killed five persons.The head of Forecast Office of the Agency, Mr. Michael Padi, told the Ghanaian Times that Sunday’s downpour which has a 51.5mm measurement was on the high side compared to recent rainfalls recorded.

He noted that such rainfall patterns are expected in the country at least three times in a week and urged people in the southern belts of the country to be cautious during downpours.

“The rains have started in earnest,” he said, adding that it will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightening, which may pose a serious danger to lives and property.

The warning has come at a time some African countries have experienced severe flooding, leading to loss of lives and property.

