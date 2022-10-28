Agreements Worth 33 Billion Signed Between Cameroon And Germany 

The two agreements were signed by minister Alamine Ousmane Mey and Diplomat Dr. Corinna FRICKE on October 27 in Yaounde.

Dr. Corinna Fricke and Alamine Ousmane Mey respectively Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in Cameroon and Minister of Economy, Planning and Regional Development signed two agreements last October 27.

The first is a technical cooperation agreement worth 29.7 million euros. It Germany assistance in the fields of forests, the environment, sustainable development, decentralization, good governance, youth employment, and health.

The second, a financial cooperation agreement for an amount of 20 million euros, aiming at strengthening government action in the areas of reproductive health, by contributing to the reduction of maternal mortality and the management of sustainable natural resources.

“This is the result of the 2021 intergovernmental negotiations. We expect next November and December to complete these negotiations with a German-Cameroonian day as a result,” said minister Alamine Ousamane Mey.

According to the minister, this important activity, scheduled for December 07, 2022, will be an opportunity to celebrate rich and fruitful cooperation about the performances and achievements recorded. Moreover, it will serve as an appropriate framework to once again translate the commitment of German bilateral cooperation in favor of Cameroon.

According to the German Ambassador to Cameroon, Corinna Fricke, “these are donations granted by the Federal Republic of Germany to Cameroon to support the implementation of the National Development Strategy 2020-2030”. The new agreements thus bring the volume of the cooperation portfolio between Germany and Cameroon to 378.8 million euros or approximately 248 billion FCFA.