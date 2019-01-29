Ahmad poised on convincing Ivorian authorities to accept hosting 2023 AfCON

The president of the African Football Confederation (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad arrived in Abidjan on Monday, where he will try to convince the Ivorian authorities to accept hosting the 2023 African Cup of Nations (CAN), APA said Tuesday.

Going by the APA report, Ahmad will be received this Tuesday at 12:30 at the presidential palace in Abidjan-Plateau by the Ivorian leader Alassane Ouattara to discuss the organization of the next editions of the CAN.

The visit comes in the context of the withdrawal of the organisation of the CAN 2021 from Cote d’Ivoire in favour of Cameroon, which was to organise the 2019 edition.

According to CAF, the infrastructure under construction in Cameroon could not be ready for the 2019 edition, which CAF has awarded to Egypt as host.

The Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) had referred the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), since CAF’s decision to withdraw holding the 2021 edition in Cote d’Ivoire.

*Source: APA