Aid group blame conflict for extreme hunger in South Sudan

Published on 01.03.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

An international organization called on all parties to the conflict in South Sudan to allow unhindered humanitarian access to people in desperate need of aid.Around 6.4 million people  are currently at risk of hunger in South Sudan according to a recent  Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report. Out of  those, an estimated 1.6 million people are already facing extreme  hunger.

 In a statement extended to journalists  Friday, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) blamed conflict for extreme  hunger as the food crisis worsens in South Sudan.

“Despite  the peace agreement signed five months ago, conflict continues to  impact the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. Not just by the  daily torment of fearing guns and violence, but by the daily torment of  feeling hungry and watching your child suffer from starvation,” said  Sirak Mehari, acting Country Director for the NRC in South Sudan.

The  latest IPC report predicts that by July, a total of 6.8 million people,  60 per cent of the population, could face acute food insecurity if aid  is not increased and distributed in time.

“While  poor rainfall has contributed to the food insecurity, many people have  had to flee their farms because of fighting, others are telling us that  they are too afraid to cultivate their fields. Insecurity is also  preventing many people from going out fishing. The result is a lack of  food and extreme hunger,” Mehari explained.

“In  addition, civilians must be allowed to safely cultivate their fields, go  fishing and engage in other livelihood activities, so that we can avoid  the repeated cycles of food insecurity that have been ravaging South  Sudan for years,” Mehari said.

 The NRC urged governments and donor agencies to step up funding for humanitarian aid for South Sudan, in order to save lives.

