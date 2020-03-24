Air Cote d’Ivoire suspends regional flights for 30 days over Covid-19

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Air Cote d’Ivoire has announced the temporary suspension of all its regional flights for 30 days and the country’s closure of the air borders to in-star flights from other countries worldwide.The national airline said the move follows “the global health crisis of Covid-19 and the decision to close the land, sea and air borders of Cote d’Ivoire like other countries in the world.”

This suspension is for “an initial period of 30 days from Sunday March 22, 2020,” said the airline company, noting however that “domestic flights to the interior of Cote d’Ivoire are maintained with a rearranged program.

It further noted that customers with a regional trip scheduled with Air Cote d’Ivoire between March 23 and April 22, 2020 have two options. Either it will reimburses or change travel dates, as well as the final destination of the ticket compared to its initial destination.