French airliner, Air France will on Monday, May 25 resume commercial flights to Cameroon, the Central African state has announced.

In a statement released on Thursday, Cameroon’s Embassy in France said the first flight will take off from the Paris Charles De Gaule to the Yaounde-Nsimalen airport.

Th Chargé d’Affaires at the Cameroon Embassy i France Antoine Ahmadou said, all passengers will to board the flight will have to comply to measures put in place by the government of Cameroon as well as the airliner.

Thus, passengers are expectd to show proof of a COVID-19 negative test result not older than seven days before boarding the flight.

There will equally be not sale of tickets at the airport while passengers will be expected to put on their masks all throught the journey.

This will be the first commercial flight to land in Cameroon since the government shut down borders at the start of last month as a measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in Cameroon.