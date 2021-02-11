Air Namibia grounded, faces liquidation

Liquidation for Air Namibia is now a matter of days after the airline on Thursday announced the grounding of all its planes pending the execution of a high court order to send it down under.According to its Twitter handle, all of the airline’s planes are being grounded while reservations for future flights cancelled with immediate effect on Thursday.

As a consequence, the airline is making no new bookings and advised travellers affected by this decision to put in claims for a refund.

According to a report which appeared on The Namibian newspaper, the goverment has since given its blessings to Air Namibia’s liquidation.

Citing leaked documents, the newspaper said Air Namibia workers would receive full; severance packages from the prospective liquidators

Air Namibia’s 636 workers would also be paid basic salaries but not benefits for the next 12 months before being rendered jobless by the liquidation exercise.

Members of its board has resigned earlier this month as the Namibian High Court upheld a request for the liquidation, which was unopposed by the government.