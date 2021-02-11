International › APA

Happening now

Air Namibia grounded, faces liquidation

Published on 11.02.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Liquidation for Air Namibia is now a matter of days after the airline on Thursday announced the grounding of all its planes pending the execution of a high court order to send it down under.According to its Twitter handle, all of the airline’s planes are being grounded while reservations for future flights cancelled with immediate effect on Thursday.

As a consequence, the airline is making no new bookings and advised travellers affected by this decision to put in claims for a refund.

According to a report which appeared on The Namibian newspaper, the goverment has since given its blessings to Air Namibia’s liquidation.

Citing leaked documents, the newspaper said Air Namibia workers would receive full; severance packages from the prospective liquidators 

Air Namibia’s 636 workers would also be paid basic salaries but not benefits for the next 12 months before being rendered jobless by the liquidation exercise.

Members of its board has resigned earlier this month as the Namibian High Court upheld a request for the liquidation, which was unopposed by the government.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top