Air Peace, Embraer seal over $2bn deal for 30 brand new jets

The Nigerian carrier, Air Peace has signed a deal with aerospace conglomerate, Embraer for 30 brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft to boost its fleet and route expansion plans.A statement by the Corporate Communications Manager of Air Peace, Mr. Chris Iwarah, on Wednesday in Lagos said the deal was sealed during Embraer’s Business Meeting with the Aviation World in Port Louis, Mauritius.

It noted that Embraer S.A. is a Brazilian aerospace conglomerate that produces commercial, military, executive and agricultural aircraft and provides aeronautical services and it is headquartered in São José dos Campos, São Paulo, Brazil.

According to the statement, the company is the third largest producer of civil aircraft, after Boeing and Airbus.

Iwarah said the deal made Air Peace the first to order the brand of jets in the whole of Africa, thereby becoming the official launch customer of the brand of aircraft in Africa.

He noted that the order comprised purchase rights for initial 10 aircraft and a further 20 E195-E2 jets, and that the aircraft is a 124-seater jet in dual class and 146-seater jet in single class configurations.

“With all purchase rights exercised, the contract has a value of $2.12 billion, based on current list prices.

“The carrier also set a regional record in September 2018 when it ordered 10 brand new aircraft from Boeing, increasing its fleet size then to about 37 aircraft.

“With the new order, Air Peace’s fleet size will increase to 67 aircraft,” he said.

Iwarah quoted the airline’s Chairman, Mr. Allen Onyema, as saying that the Embraer’s new E195-E2 presents Air Peace with a marvel of economic performance.

“It’s also great that we will be the first E2 operator on the African continent. We already have the ERJ145s in our fleet, so we understand the high standards of Embraer products,” Onyema said.

The statement quoted the Vice President, Sales Africa, Embraer Commercial Aviation, Mr. Raul Villaron, as saying that Air Peace embodies the kind of pioneering spirit Embraer loves.

“Air Peace has delivered on both aims, while at the same time developing a fast-growing successful airline. It’s great to have them on board,” Villaron said.