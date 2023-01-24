Air Tanzania exploring Nigeria route

The new route will open up and catalyze Tanzania-Nigeria trade and economic relations and thus take the bilateral ties to greater heightsThe Tanzania High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria, applauded the decision of the Air Tanzania management to explore West Africa routes and for putting Nigeria in the fore of its plan.

A meeting over this possibility was held between Engineer Ladislaus Matindi, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) and Dr. Hamisu U. Takalmawa, High Commissioner of Nigeria to Tanzania captured in the Air Tanzania Inflight Magazine, Issue 16, January-March, 2023.

In a statement the airline said the meeting ”brings the reality of a direct flight between Tanzania and Nigeria closer than ever’.