Air Tanzania exploring Nigeria route

Published on 24.01.2023 at 17h21 by APA News

The new route will open up and catalyze Tanzania-Nigeria trade and economic relations and thus take the bilateral ties to greater heightsThe Tanzania High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria, applauded the decision of the Air Tanzania management to explore West Africa routes and for putting Nigeria in the fore of its plan. 

A meeting over this possibility was held between Engineer Ladislaus Matindi, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) and Dr. Hamisu U. Takalmawa, High Commissioner of Nigeria to Tanzania  captured in the Air Tanzania Inflight Magazine, Issue 16, January-March, 2023.

In a statement the airline said the meeting ”brings the reality of a direct flight between Tanzania and Nigeria closer than ever’.

Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

