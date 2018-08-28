Air Tanzania returns to Ugandan skies

Published on 28.08.2018 at 18h21 by APA News

Air Tanzania has begun a four-time weekly link between Dar-es-Salaam and Entebbe – flown via Kilimanjaro.The aircraft resumed its flights to Uganda on Sunday after a ten-year halt, information reaching APA on Tuesday says.

The African carrier will offer four weekly flights on the tri-city service using its fleet of Q400s.

According to the Tanzanian High Commissioner to Uganda, Grace Mgovano, Air Tanzania is to offer affordable flights with high frequency through the Entebbe International Airport.

He is optimistic that the entry of Air Tanzania to the Entebbe route will meet the travel demands of East Africans.

Uganda’s Minister of State for Works and Transport, Aggrey Bagiire noted that this is a huge step toward easing connection challenges between East African countries and boost trade between the two neighbours.

Available data, indicates that some 43,200 passengers travelled indirectly between Dar es Salaam and Entebbe in 2017.

Kenya Airways is the strongest carrier in the connecting market, capturing 69 percent of indirect passengers.