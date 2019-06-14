Aisha Buhari announces new official title of First Lady

The wife of Nigerian President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has announced her decision to be addressed as the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.She said this would take effect immediately in order to also resolve the issue of the title of wives of governors.

Mrs. Buhari disclosed her new official title at the presentation of awards to the former and current wives of governors of the 36 states at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“When my husband was elected newly I personally chose to be called the wife of the President.

“But, I realised that it causes confusion from the state as to whether the wives of state governors are to be addressed as the first ladies or wives of the governors.

“So, forgive me for confusing you from the beginning, but now I choose to be called the first lady,” she said.