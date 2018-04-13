Aisha Buhari takes battle against maternal, child death to private sector

The wife of Nigerian President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has taken the battle against the scourge of maternal and child death to the private sector.Mrs. Buhari wants stakeholders in the private sector to support the fight through massive investment in the health sector.

She sought for shift of attention to the fight at a private sector meeting for investment in Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health and Nutrition in Nigeria (RMNCAH and N) at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

The event was organised by the Future Assured initiative of Mrs. Aisha Buhari to galvanise the private sector participation to boost investment in preventing increase in maternal and child death in Nigeria.

The meeting was aimed at sensitising stakeholders from the private sector to understand the need to draw more attention to the rising cases of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health and Nutrition challenges by advocating increase in investment of private sector in the health sector.

Mrs. Buhari expressed her commitment to continue championing the advocacy against maternal and child mortality in Nigeria.

She said that the Aisha Buahri Foundation had over the years contributed to strengthening the mechanism for enhancing advocacy to ending the scourge of maternal and child infant mortality rate in the country.

“We insist that no woman should die while giving birth and no child should lose his or her life without having a chance to live.

“I therefore call on stakeholders to increase investment to secure the lives and future of our women and children,” she said.

In his speech, Prof. Hadiza Galadanchi, a Gynaecologist from Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, said that one of the targets of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)-3 was enhancing and accessing good healthcare for all.

Galadanchi noted that the national statistics indicated that 40,000 women died of maternal related cases due to lack of education and access to medical facilities despite government’s efforts to tackle maternal and child health challenges in Nigeria.