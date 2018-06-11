Akere Muna envisages possible opposition coalition with Kamto, Osih

The leader of the “Now Movement”, Barrister Akere Muna has announced possibilities are still on the table for a possible coalition of opposition parties ahead of the upcoming elections.

Akere, 65, has officially announced to run for Cameroon’s Presidential election later this year alongside a host of other opposition candidates including Joshua Osih of the Social Democratif Front and Maurice Kamto of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement.

However, there have been growing concerns for a united opposition front to challenge Paul Biya, 86, who has been in power since 1982.

Akere Muna who was on a tour in Douala over the weekend said on Radio Balafon on Monday morning that all options are on the table in view of an opposition coalition front.

” … I think there will be a coalition, Maurice and I have discussed over it, Joshua(Osih) is someone I know, I know his family, I was even his lawyer in several cases so it’s not really a (big)problem, I think we’ll find a solution, Cabral is someone I did not know much(about, we have been exchanging (through) SMS from time to time. I urge Cameroonians to remain calm because we are aware of the urgency. We will come out with a solution, ” Akere Muna told Douala-based radio station Radio Balafon on Monday morning.

This outing adds to that of Prof. Maurice Kamto, President of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement who declared during his party’s convention that he was equally working towards an opposition coalition.

Kamto and his party have regularly been tagged a regional and elitist party, something Akere Muna has dismissed and quickly leapt to the lawyer’s defence.

“I want to first of all condemn what has been going on in our country, the revival of tribalism, I was very hurt when I read all what was written against Prof. Maurice Kamto, Maurice is a friend whom I have known for a very long time and a first class intellectual whom I respect,” Akere Muna said.

Cameroon face a decisive year with three elections scheduled to take place later this year, notably the Presidential election.

Paul Biya, 86, who has been in power since 1982 has not yet declared his intention to run for the election despite calls flooding from his party’s supporters to run for another seven-year mandate.