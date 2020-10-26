Life › Human interest

Happening now

Akere Muna calls on Cameroonians to “wake up” after Kumba massacre

Published on 27.10.2020 at 00h48 by JournalduCameroun

Akere Muna

Human rights activist and former Presidential candidate, Barrister Akere Muna has called on Cameroonians to wake up in the face of the violence perpetrated on students at a school in Kumba, South West Region of Cameroon.

Atleast seven  children were killed last Saturday, October 24 when armed men invaded the Mother Francisca international bilingual school in Fiango, Kumba, opening fire randomly before taking off. Over a dozen children injured are currently receiving treatment at various health centres in the South West Region.

Joining his voice to the avalanche of condemnations, Akere Muna said the acts are unacceptable and should wake Cameroonians up.

“Unimaginable & unacceptable! What happened in Kumba should wake us all up. What barbaric instinct can push any one to go to a school and randomly fire at kids, killing some? Is this who we have become? Numbed by savagery and mayhem we are slowly losing our humanity,” Akere Muna said in a tweet.

“To the mothers who are stuck with lifeless bodies & all those families forced in2 mourning we offer our condolences & our prayers. Suffering and mourning has to stop being lot of some citizens only.

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top