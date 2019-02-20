Akere Muna unsure over Southern Cameroons journey

The leader of the Now Movement Barrister Akere Muna has taken a thinly veiled swipe at the struggle for independence by the Southern Cameroons people.

In a cryptic tweet posted on Tuesday, Akere Muna likened the Southern Cameroons struggle to the journey undertaken by Christopher Columbus.

We Southern Cameroonians are like Columbus who travelled Westwards thinking he would go round and get to the East (India) but met with Americas and the Islands (West Indies)and returned claiming to have gotten to The East. We are traveling but I am not sure where we are headed. — Akere Muna (@AkereMuna) February 20, 2019

While admitting that the Southerns Cameroons has travelled a considerable distance, Akere Muna said he is unsure where they are heading to.

The tweet by Akere Muna prompted various reactions from his followers with some saying he is just being hypocritical after his failures at the Presidential election.

A few months ago you were running fo president of Cameroon. You never were a southern cameroonian at that time. Failure humbles even the biggest egos sometimes. Smh — Black Alchemist (@RilestNigaAlive) February 20, 2019

Yesterday you where standing to be "Cameroon" President, today you're a "Southern Cameroonian". Poor miserable thing, surely tomorrow you will claim to be a Boko Haram. Shame on you… — Rodrigue James 237🇨🇲 (@rodriguejames) February 20, 2019

Others think he should rather join the Southern Cameroons liberation movement whole heartedly.

At least we are travelling Barrister rather than sleeping and complaining. We need torch bearers like u to illuminate the way. I noticed u said " we southern Cameroonians'. There is hope — Ngwabe Che (@Ngwabe_che) February 20, 2019

The mention of Akere Muna’s name always draws comparism with his father Solomon Tandeng Muna and this time was not an exception.