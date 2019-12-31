Akere Muna’s end of year message to Cameroonians

The leader of the ‘Now movement’ and former candidate at the 2018 Presidential election, Barrister Akere Muna has addressed Cameroonians in his own ‘end of year’ message.

Here is the content of Akere Muna’s message to Cameroonians;

Fellow Cameroonians,

This Christmas, we all prayed for goodwill, peace and justice among all citizens. As we look forward to the advent of 2020, we must remember that the number of people suffering from all manner of distress is untold in the history of our young nation. Enmity and fear should never become the forces that will guide our nation. Any policy that is driven by arrogance and oppression cannot prosper. No one can win as everyone believes they will

be victorious.

The savagery of Boko Haram continues to threaten the lives of the citizens of the Far North Region while in the Eastern Region the growing refugee population fleeing from a neighboring country is a real challenge to the living conditions of the hospitable and peace-loving peoples of that region. The teenage population is now almost nonexistent in many villages of the Northwest and Southwest Regions, the girls have fled to cities where they are now prey to total debauchery. It is the love for this country that makes us grieve.

On both sides, all believe they are fighting in good faith, for a just cause, but thefact remains that this has produced untold cruelty and the most inhuman consequences.

On the one side, the minority have, through the decades, complained and drawn the attention of the majority to the fact that the union of our country was born on the basis that the simple respect of the specificity of the other was the best guarantee of the prosperity and the survival of the unity of our nation. That today, the conversation is about the minority being granted a “special status” by the majority is unfortunate in that it divides the country more than it unites it. Decentralization addresses issues of governance and the dire need for those who govern to be close to those they govern. That cannot be a tool to address the most important issue of the management of two cultural heritages which are now the main tools of management of our country and its institutions.

We must realize and value each other’s place in our nation. One nation, two systems, is the simple and basic premise on which our nation was founded in 1961. The only way we can show that we have learnt from the suffering, the destruction, the wounds, the death and many other sacrifices is by reaffirming this principle and choosing the path to peace.

The government has the most important role to play in this. There must be a dialogue that seeks to discuss the concerns of the people, not a dialogue that seeks to convince the people that the government is concerned. The people will become involved in such a process when trust is restored, and all suspicions allayed. Laws can be passed and new institutions created, but until trust is rebuilt, we will still be a country of the government, for the government, by the government.

The people are left behind, and oligarchs who have captured our nation will continue to battle for succession as they sense transition approaching. May the spirit of trust that grows with peace and joy bring us freedom and justice in 2020. Only then can we can start rebuilding our nation and the bonds that some have recklessly attempted to destroy.

In all of this we must salute the awareness of the fact that our country needs fixing. Africa is currently going towards major changes. If we want to be part of the solution to the problems facing our continent, then we must put our own house in order otherwise we are sure to remain listed as part of the problems of our continent. We are blessed with resources, human natural and mineral. We are strategically positioned on the continent and speak the two national languages most used on the continent. Failure cannot be an option for this great nation.

In 2019, I felt overwhelming grief as I had to bury two dear brothers less than 8 months apart. As we in our family suffered to make sure that they rested eternally next to our parents, I came to realize the suffering of others and I saw clearly that the pain we in our family felt was the daily lot of many. I remain confident that we are a peace-loving people.

To begin to heal, all those arrested in connection to the present crisis in the Northwest and Southwest regions or those arrested for reasons related to electoral revindications should be freed. Freedom and justice are the torches that will light the path towards genuine dialogue, peace, equality and equity. Many have died, many lives have been destroyed, the retirement homes of many have been reduced to ashes at a time when they no longer have the strength to start again.

This Christmas, Cameroonians, military and civilians alike were united by the common perils they face. So, in 2020, let all women and men of goodwill come together for lasting peace. We will need courage, but most of all we must be armed with good hearts to overcome the hurdles that lie ahead. That is my wish for all of you for 2020. Christians all over the world have just celebrated Christmas. Women and children are the principal actors of this season. The love we have for them should make us all commit to peace.

Vengeance is the biggest enemy to peace and restraint and tolerance are absolutely no signs of weakness. As an unknown soldier once said, “war always reaches the depths of horror because of idiots who perpetrate terror from generation to generation under the pretext of vengeance”. I will also want to plead with those of us involved in politics to understand how easily politics can become a tool of division, discrimination and, as we are beginning to see,

hatred. We should be careful not risk the peace of our nation in service of our personal interests and ambition. As President Kennedy said, “leadership and learning are indispensable to each other”. In the words of John Maxwell, “the pessimist complains about the wind and the optimist waits for it to change. The leader adjusts the sails”.

I want to assure the many fellow citizens who have contacted me that I will continue my quest for justice because that is what will bring us lasting peace. We must seek for a genuine dialogue in which the rules are the same for everyone and all the ills of our country are discussed. To remain in denial of this necessity is to be prepared to turn our backs on peace and endanger the union and the lives and property of many innocent citizens who have suffered and sacrificed more than enough. God bless all of us. I am conscious of the fact we cannot expect a country so grievously wounded to recover fully, but our steadfastness against the promoters of hate, discrimination and war is what will galvanize our healing power.

Happy New Year 2020.