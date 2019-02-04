Akufo-Addo pays tribute to Ghana boxing champion

Boxing fans in Ghana including President Nana Akufo-Addo have hailed their compatriot Richard Commey as the new world IBF lightweight champion.Commey boxed his way to an impressive victory over Russian rival, Isa Chaniev on Saturday evening.

Commey’s exploit in the boxing ring has attracted over 200 comments all pouring encomium on him after he beat the Russian.

Leading the tributes to Commey, President Akufo-Addo described Commey’s victory as a demonstration of the fighting spirit and determination of Ghanaian to overcome staggering odds.

Using his official Twitter handle, the Ghanaian leader wrote: “I send warm congratulations to Richard Oblitey Commey on his well-deserved victory over Isa Chaniev, and, thereby, becoming world IBF lightweight champion. Best of luck to him in the coming years. We are proud of him!!”

Commey (28-2, 25 KO) tore through Chaniev (13-2, 6 KO), dropping him late in the first round on a monster right hand.

As Commey went to decide the outcome before the bell could sound to end the frame, he tripped, which may have been all that saved Chaniev at that point.

But Commey wasted no time in the second round, picking up right where he’d left off.

He put Chaniev down with a left hook early in the round, and with the Russian clearly unsteady as the fight restarted, he charged in and flattened his resistance with a final flurry.

The Russian hit the deck, at which point referee Laurence Cole stopped the bout at 39 seconds of the second round of the bout held in the US on Saturday night.

Commey becomes the ninth Ghanaian boxer to win an international boxing title after his compatriot, Azumah Nelson, D.K. Poision, Ike Quartey, and Isaac Dogboe among others.