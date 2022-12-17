Akufo-Addo’s Wagner comments were hypothetical – Diplomat

Ouagadougou has recalled its ambassador to Accra for consultation over President Nana Akufo-Addo’s remarks about the Russian group Wagner.The Burkinabe government has disapproved of comments made by Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo over alleged links with the Russian paramilitary company, Wagner, reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the recent US-Africa summit in Washington, the Ghanaian leader accused Burkina Faso of using Wagner in the fight against terrorist groups, offering it a gold mine in exchange.

Ghana’s ambassador to Ouagadougou, Boniface Gambila Adagbila, was summoned for talks over the remarks.

He was received by the Minister Delegate for Regional Cooperation, Jean Marie Traoré.

The Ghanaian diplomat said his president’s statement was not intended to condemn Burkina Faso, nor to sow seeds of doubt in people’s minds.

Instead the intention, he said was mainly to attract the attention of partners in order to arouse great interest in Burkina Faso, a country plagued by jihadist attacks.

“The Ghanaian president’s words were hypothetical,” Mr Adagbila insisted.

The Minister Delegate for Regional Cooperation recalled the historical and fraternal ties between the two countries, saying that Ghana could have undertaken exchanges with the Burkinabe authorities on the security issue in order to obtain the exact details.

“It would have been more interesting to initiate a dialogue between participating and non-participating African countries in the run-up to this US-Africa summit,” Mr. Traoré said.

He and his host recognised the need for African countries, particularly those in West Africa, to further strengthen their ties of solidarity and brotherhood.