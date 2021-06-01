Al Ahly’s S/African coach earns praise from Ramaphosa

One of South Africa’s most important sporting exports, football coach Pitso Mosimane has received a well-earned praise from President Cyril Ramaphosa for leading his Egyptian side to victory in the recent African Super Cup tournament.Mosimane’s Al Ahly beat RSB Berkane of Morocco 2-0 on Friday to earn the former Mamelodi Sundowns FC manager his fourth title with Al Ahly since joining the North African club six months ago.

Ramaphosa said Mosimane was an outstanding flag-bearer for the country and football as a whole following his victory last week in the continent-wide contest.

“His outstanding performance and that of his club shows what is possible when talent moves freely around our continent to unite people from diverse backgrounds and national origin — and inspire them to achieve extraordinary things,” the president said.

Mosimane won the South African championship for five years in a row before moving on to Cairo last year, where his winning performance has now won him the hearts and minds of the mercurial Al Ahly football fans.