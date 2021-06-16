International › APA

Happening now

al-Shabaab’s Puntland base captured – Report

Published on 16.06.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

A base in Somalia’s Puntland State used by the militant group al-Shabaab has been captured by state troops, media reports suggest on Wednesday.Troops belonging to Puntland State raided and captured the base located in the Al-Miskat mountains in the region of Bari, northeastern Somalia.

Improvised Explosive Devices and other weapons reported to be sophisticated were seized during the raid on the base which was allegedly used by al-Shabaab to launch sporadic attacks in the area.

There has been no report of casualties.

Although Puntland was in the past largely seen as relatively safe from the clutches of al-Shabaab, there are intelligence reports that the insurgents have been concentrating their activities in its northeast and southern localities over the past six months.

The Somali National Army says it has neutralised several al-Shabaab camps in the central and southern regions of the country in a new offensive against the militant which began at the end of May.

It claims that the militants logistics warehouse in the Hiraan region have been captured from the insurgents.

Troops of the hybrid African Union peacekeeping forces AMISOM had supported the SNA to drive al-Shabaab from its strongholds in the Lower and Middle Shabelle regions.   

The insurgents have been waging a vicious jihadist war in Somalia to overthrow the government in Mogadishu.

However, since 2013 the militants had lost large swathes of territory but still retain the capacity to launch deadly raids on targets in the capital. 

A suicide bombing at an army base in Mogadishu on Tuesday left at least 15 recruits dead. 

al-Shabaab has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

Somalia has been mired in political unrest since the 1991 overthrow of its military strongman Siad Barrie.

                                                

                         

   

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top