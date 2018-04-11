Algeria: At least 257 die after military plane crash

An Algerian military transport plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Algiers, killing at least 257 people, according to the national news agency, Algerie Presse Service (APS), citing the provisional casualty toll reported by Algerian state television.The aircraft reportedly crashed in a farm field shortly after take-off from Boufarik military air base south of Algiers.

According to a military source quoted by Agence France Presse (AFP), the aircraft involved was “a Russian-built Ilyushin Il-76, capable of carrying about 120 passengers”.

Algeria’s Defence Ministry has announced it is investigating the cause of the crash, and that Genenral Gaid Salah, head of the army, had gone to the crash site.

Information available so far revealed the victims include ten crew members and 247 passengers, the Algeria’s Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The victims are “mostly soldiers and members of their families,” said the statement, adding that the aircraft crashed on “uninhabited agricultural land,” shortly after taking off from Boufarik airport for Tindouf military airport, on the border with Western Sahara.

Security sources quoted by a local paper, Ennahar, claimed that 26 members of the Polisario were aboard the plane.

So far, there is no reported survivor.