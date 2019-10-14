Algeria backs Kenya’s UNSC bid

Algeria has pledged support for Kenya’s bid for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2021-2022 term.Outgoing Algerian Ambassador to Nairobi, Salah Francis Elhamdi said his country believes that Kenya is best placed to voice Africa’s interests at the UNSC given its record in regional and continental security and peacekeeping experience.

Elhamdi gave the assurance on Monday in Nairobi when he paid a farewell call on President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyatta welcomed Algeria’s support and commended the outgoing ambassador for the role he played in enhancing relations between Nairobi and Algiers.

“You made significant contribution to strengthening our relations during your tour of duty in Kenya. It has been a joy working with you,” Kenyatta told the outgoing envoy.

The Kenyan leader expressed optimism that Kenya and Algeria will continue to grow their bilateral relations through enhanced people-to-people interactions, pointing out that the two countries hold share aspirations for their people, in Africa and on the global stage.

Earlier in the year, the African Union’s endorsed Kenya’s bid for a UN Security Council seat.

Kenya won the Eastern Africa region spot after garnering 37 votes against Djibouti’s 13 during an election held by the African Union Permanent Representatives’ Committee (AU PRC).