Algeria beat Nigeria 1-0 in international friendly in Austria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday lost 0-1 to the Desert Foxes of Algeria in an international friendly played at the Worthesee Stadium, Klagenfurt, Austria.The only goal of the match was scored by Algeria’s Ramy Bensebaini in the 6th minute of the first half of the match when he looped the ball into the Super Eagles net during a scramble after a free kick outside the 18-yard box.

The efforts by the Super Eagles to get the equalizer was scuttled by the Algerian defenders in both halves of the match, while the Super Eagles struggled to prevent the highly attacking Desert Foxes from getting a second goal.

The two teams will play the second leg of the international friendly on Tuesday.

The the international friendly was part of the programmes lined up by both teams to prepare for their qualification campaigns for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in November.

The two teams met last in the semifinal stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Egypt and the Algerian team won the encounter and went on to clinch the trophy in the finals, while the Nigerian team finished third in the tournament.