Algeria dissolves Parliament ahead of early elections

In a speech to the nation on Thursday, Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced that he would proceed with a cabinet reshuffle within 48 hours.Tebbounne announced his decision to dissolve Parliament and call for early elections. He will proceed with a cabinet reshuffle within 48 hours and has decreed a pardon for several dozen Hirak detainees.

“Blessed Hirak saved Algeria. I have decided to grant presidential pardons to about thirty people for whom a court decision had been made and others for whom no verdict has been pronounced. Between 55 and 60 people will join their families from tomorrow,” he said in a televised address to the nation.

Back a week ago from Germany, where he was being treated for post-Covid complications, Tebboune had since held consultations with six political parties, including opposition parties.