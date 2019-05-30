Algeria investigates death of hunger striker

The Algerian government says it is investigating the death of a political activist who went on hunger strike while in detention.Kamel Eddine Fekhar, who championed the cause of the country’s berber community died while in detention on Tuesday.

He starved himself for some 50 days before he died in hospital to where he was transferred from jail as his ill-health worsened.

In a statement on Thursday the Justice ministry said it is launching an investigation into the death of the human rights defender.

Amnesty International had written to the Algerian government calling on it to investigate his death and other egregious violations supposedly meted out to social activists.

Fekhar had been in detention since March as the Algerian government prepared as case against him for allegedly endangering state security.

He had been immersed in the cause of bettering the condition of the berber community members of which feel marginalised by the majority.

His lawyer, Salah Dabouz accused the government of keeping his client in atrocious conditions while in detention.

The goernment has not responded to Dabouz’s allegation.