International › AFP

Happening now

Algerian transition should reflect people’s wishes: UN chief

Published on 03.04.2019 at 15h54 by AFP

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said he looks forward to a peaceful and democratic transition in Algeria following the resignation of president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

The 82-year-old ailing leader, who had been in power in Algiers for two decades, stepped down after weeks of street protests against his rule.

Guterres “salutes the mature and calm nature in which the Algerian people have been expressing their desire for change,” said a UN statement.

“He looks forward to a peaceful and democratic transition process that reflects the wishes of the Algerian people.”

Tags :



READ ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top