Published on 15.11.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

Nigeria and Africa’s wealthiest businessman Aliko Dangote is mourning his brother and junior business partner Sani Dangote, who has died in the United States, APA can report on Monday.Sani was second in command at the Dangote Group.

The cause of his death has not been ascertained but Dangote Group has issued a statement mourning his passing.

There are reports suggesting that he had been terminally ill.

Sani Dangote was vice president to his brother, Aliko Dangote at the Dangote Group.