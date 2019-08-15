All-Africa Games: Gold medalists will earn $3000 each

Ghanaian athletes who win gold at the upcoming All Africa Games in Morocco would receive US$3000 as reward.Announcing this in Accra on Wednesday, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Prof. Peter Twumasi said, silver and bronze medalists would receive US$2000 and US$1000 as their reward respectively.

He explained further that an amount of $1.28million has been budgeted for the competition, adding that a total of 91 athletes would represent Ghana at the continental event which is hosted by Morocco from 19-31 August, 2019.

The contingent have been training at the Cape Coast Stadium which has the facilities to improve on the performance of the team.

Meanwhile some sports pundits have criticized the rewards earmarked for the athletes describing them as meagre as compared with $ 10,000 each Black Stars player received as winning bonus during the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.